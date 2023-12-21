Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AFRM. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $45.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 3.62. Affirm has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

