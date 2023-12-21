RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RMAX. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded RE/MAX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RE/MAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMAX

RE/MAX Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $12.52 on Friday. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $228.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a positive return on equity of 792.18%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RE/MAX

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $563,091.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 12,345 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $109,623.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,983,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,525.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $563,091.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,522 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 126,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,461. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,601,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,106,000 after buying an additional 45,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,407,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RE/MAX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in RE/MAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.