Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 7.0 %

EKSO stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

