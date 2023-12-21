Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Stock Up 7.0 %
EKSO stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ekso Bionics
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Insiders are selling into these rallies
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to pay less for call options using debit call spreads
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Could Ubisoft be the next major video game publisher merger?
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.