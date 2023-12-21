AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $156.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $167.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Get AbbVie alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $151.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $267.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.44. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,089 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.