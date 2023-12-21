voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VJET. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

voxeljet Stock Performance

Shares of VJET stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $10.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.33. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.83.

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 51.95% and a negative net margin of 34.70%.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

