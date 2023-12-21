Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AIRT opened at $16.24 on Friday. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

About Air T

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Air T in the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Articles

