Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of AIRT opened at $16.24 on Friday. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.87.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T
About Air T
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
