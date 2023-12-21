Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Down 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.34. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, equities analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
