Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Check-Cap Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.34. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. On average, equities analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

About Check-Cap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

