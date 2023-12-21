Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EGLE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $536.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

