First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

First United Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $148.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.84. First United has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 million. First United had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First United will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First United by 9.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First United by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First United during the second quarter worth $283,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

