Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Key Tronic Price Performance

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.18 on Friday. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a market cap of $44.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $147.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,210 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 32.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

