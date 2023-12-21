TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCON. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.25. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

