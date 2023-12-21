StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&W Seed

S&W Seed Trading Up 13.9 %

SANW opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. Equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 627,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the second quarter worth about $3,618,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.