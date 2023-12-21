Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.
In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 14,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $39,011.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,484,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,509,500.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $71,918.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,446,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,417.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 14,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $39,011.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,484,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,500.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 96,797 shares of company stock worth $249,355. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.
