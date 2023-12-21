Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Insider Sells £6,336,000 in Stock

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) insider Matthew A. Oakeshott sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.43), for a total value of £6,336,000 ($8,013,152.90).

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Down 0.8 %

LON VIP opened at GBX 193 ($2.44) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.97. The company has a quick ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. Value and Indexed Property Income has a 52 week low of GBX 166 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 229 ($2.90). The company has a market capitalization of £82.57 million, a P/E ratio of -350.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income alerts:

Value and Indexed Property Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Value and Indexed Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,363.64%.

About Value and Indexed Property Income

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.