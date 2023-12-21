Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) Insider Sells £20,001.59 in Stock

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Williams sold 11,977 shares of Zegona Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.11), for a total value of £20,001.59 ($25,296.05).
Zegona Communications Price Performance
Zegona Communications stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.20. Zegona Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 30.25 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 2.55.
About Zegona Communications
