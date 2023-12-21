Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) Insider Sells £20,001.59 in Stock

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Williams sold 11,977 shares of Zegona Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.11), for a total value of £20,001.59 ($25,296.05).

Zegona Communications Price Performance

Zegona Communications stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 13.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 59.20. Zegona Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 30.25 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 178 ($2.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 2.55.

About Zegona Communications

Zegona Communications plc focuses on investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

