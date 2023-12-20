Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,133.80. 608,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $932.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $884.75. The stock has a market cap of $530.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

