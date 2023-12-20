IFP Advisors Inc Sells 12,429 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $945,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $879,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.25. 595,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,266. The company has a market cap of $335.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.