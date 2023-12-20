Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPWealth LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $945,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.24. The stock had a trading volume of 538,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $238.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.63.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

