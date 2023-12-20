Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

