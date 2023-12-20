Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $608.09. The company had a trading volume of 550,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,023. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $276.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,466 shares of company stock worth $1,354,522. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

