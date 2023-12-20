Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 105 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $111.14. 303,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,775. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.82. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.