Geometric Wealth Advisors Purchases 113 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.3% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.87. The company had a trading volume of 353,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.63. The firm has a market cap of $335.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

