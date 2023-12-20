AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $237.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.63. The stock has a market cap of $334.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $238.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

