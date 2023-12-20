Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $59.76 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 44,932 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $59,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.59. 1,834,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,833,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

