Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 974 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $157.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.78. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.25.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

