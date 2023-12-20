McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after buying an additional 653,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after buying an additional 107,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after buying an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

