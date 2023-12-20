Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 24,400 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 7.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $44,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $3,885,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $226,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $5,792,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.