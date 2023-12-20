Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 57,888 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,888 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.34.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

