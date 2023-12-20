Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $95.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

