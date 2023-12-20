Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s 10th Largest Position

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

