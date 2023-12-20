Essex Savings Bank Sells 352 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 23,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 9.9% in the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $160.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.96. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $146.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

