Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by WPWealth LLP

WPWealth LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of WPWealth LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,678. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $238.10. The stock has a market cap of $335.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.63.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

