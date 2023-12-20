Patten Group Inc. Has $2.38 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $1,139.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $932.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $884.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.91 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $533.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,143 shares of company stock worth $24,182,242 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

