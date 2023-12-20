Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $200.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $201.30.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

