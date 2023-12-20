Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 7,820 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

