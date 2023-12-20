Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Brookmont Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Brookmont Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,144 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.9% of Brookmont Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

