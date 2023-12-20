Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,143,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,518,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 448.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

