Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Invests $199.71 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,073,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,709,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AGG traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $98.77. 1,425,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,887,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average is $95.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

