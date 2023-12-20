iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,234 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $40,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,558,000 after buying an additional 115,637 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,580,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.30. 292,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,507. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $304.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

