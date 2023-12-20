Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,350 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,178,000 after acquiring an additional 583,243 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after acquiring an additional 364,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $56.41. 340,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,115. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $56.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

