Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 72,215 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,000. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.4% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $95.80. 270,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,322. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.