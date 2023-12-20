Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases 566 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

