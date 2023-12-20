Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $115,072,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.93. 214,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,489. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $214.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
