Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $115,072,000.

VB stock opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.02. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $214.36.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

