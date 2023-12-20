Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 9,002 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 2.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MO opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

