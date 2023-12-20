The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Reduced by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in Southern by 93.0% in the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

