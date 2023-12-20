Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 128 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after purchasing an additional 309,721 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,070,525,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.17. 1,563,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,844,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

