Tran Capital Management L.P. Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000. Accenture makes up approximately 0.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $143,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.00. The company had a trading volume of 630,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.84 and a 200 day moving average of $315.83. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $346.96. The company has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.53.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

