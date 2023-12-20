Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,578. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.