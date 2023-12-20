DnB Asset Management AS Sells 205,920 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 205,920 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.67. 1,932,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

